You can always count on Wendy Williams to share her opinion on anything pop culture-related, even if nobody asked for her take. With her biopic on the way, the talk show queen is getting right back to business to start the year, and that means she gets to stir the pot a little.

This week, Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci turned himself into authorities on murder, gang, and firearms charges. An alleged 911 call was released on Thursday morning, as well as the rapper's mugshots. He's facing a long time in prison if he's convicted. Some people, including Wendy Williams, clearly aren't too fond of the artist and think that those closest to him, like his girlfriend Reginae Carter, should begin to distance themselves from him. She spoke on Reginae giving out relationship advice on social media, which she doesn't think is very valid because of her age, before touching on Lucci.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"We all around here, including the men here, were like, 'who is she to tell us how to conduct ourselves?' She's only 21-years-old, like, we don't want to hear advice from a 21-year-old privileged-- and you are privileged, you know that-- beautiful, enhanced... The whole world is yours," complained Wendy. "Who are you to tell us about relationships? 'I'm going through a divorce, I'm gonna call Reginae'."

Her mocking tone switched as she urged the socialite to break up with YFN Lucci over his recent murder charge.

"Hopefully, you're not gonna get back with him," she said to Reginae. "First of all, it's wrong because he has four kids and I know your dad [Lil Wayne] did a song with him, so what? Your dad's in trouble himself. I know you know."

Do you think that Reginae should break up with YFN Lucci?