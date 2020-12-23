Lil Wayne's number one fan, Reginae Carter is not the one to play with when it comes to her family and friends. She has made it very clear that she will clap back at any and everybody who shares their two cents about her whereabouts and romantic relationships.

Reginae's relationship with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, rapper YFN Lucci includes a timeline far too long to recollect. Last year, the two broke up when Reginae caught her boyfriend and a few other women participating in what looked like a variation of the "cucumber challenge" online–it turns out, she isn't a fan of cucumbers or other women around her boyfriend.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

As of late, the lovebirds have been rocking steady. Even though mini-Wayne claims she would never date another rapper, she loves her some Lucci. In October, the two shared a private dinner with a personal chef, were reported to be on vacation together according to Instagram stories and YFN Lucci even planned Reginae a 22nd birthday bash. Now, if that doesn't scream that they are back on, I don't know what will?

We knew their relationship was slightly toxic, but since Ms. Carter confirmed it in her latest TikTok to Run DMC's "It's Tricky", we'll never have to question their toxicity again. Thanks, Reginae, and good luck to you both!