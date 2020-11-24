Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter, 21, recently revealed that thanks to her new breast implants, she is more confident than she has ever been. In an exclusive interview with People, the TV personality admitted that she has wanted to undergo breast augmentation surgery since she was a teenager, and in early October, she finally pulled the trigger.

"I've wanted to enhance my boobs since I was like 16, 17, but my mom was always like, 'Girl, no.'" She explained that her mother urged her to wait until after she has children of her own to get a better picture of what she is going to look like. "'Just wait until you have your first child because you don't know how everything's going to be.'"

"I'm 21 now, so she was like, 'I can't tell you what to do. You look perfect the way you are, but it's whatever you want to do,'" she went on. "So I finally got to do it, and I'm so excited about it."

She noted that the healing process wasn't as bad as she expected it to be. "I just had to sit inside for like a good two, three weeks and let everything heal and drop. I feel like they're still in the process of dropping, but I still love them right now," she said. "At first it felt like my chest was a little heavy, but after a while it was cool."

Carter stated that undergoing plastic surgery is in no way a reflection of her confidence. "Reginae always had confidence," she said. "I feel like it makes my little shirts cuter and my outfits come together more, but I have always been comfortable in my own skin. Any enhancement that I wanted to make was my decision. Nobody pressured me. Nobody told me to do this. I feel like I didn't have society telling me this. I feel like it's self-love. I love myself. I loved myself before the boobs, and I love myself after. I don't care what people have to say."

Kudos to Carter for ignoring the haters and always keeping it real with her fans. Just a few days ago she shut down false rumours that she and Migos rapper, Quavo, were romantically involved. Read the full story here.

