As a gossip radio show host, Wendy Williams spends a lot of time discussing the intimate details of other celebrities, rarely giving authentic glimpses of her own life as it plays out in the media. Following her tumultuous divorce from her abusive husband, Wendy has been much more open about dishing out the details of her personal life. While promoting her upcoming Lifetime biopic titled Wendy Williams: The Movie, the talk show host opened up about being sexually assaulted by popular 80s R&B singer Sherrick, who passed away in 1999.

The 56-year-old former DJ explained she was "mesmerized" by the singer when they met and agreed to go on a date with him before she was raped. Speaking to a panel of reporters, Wendy began, "He mesmerised me with his twinkling eyes. He flipped the interview around to where he was interviewing me - I was just gaga over this man and he asked me to go to an opening party, an album release party, with him that night. And before the party, I was date raped by him."



David Livingston/Getty Images

“Those types of things happen to girls all the time. And they've been happening a lot, to a lot of our mothers, grandmothers, great-great-grandmothers and their great-great-grandmothers, too," she concluded. The biopic is set to air on January 30th, and will also feature Wendy's eventual divorce from her husband of 20+ years Kevin Hunter, who she insists she has "no regrets" about.

She added: "The life that I'm living right now is my best life, and I have no guilt about saying that. I don't regret meeting Kevin, I don't regret falling in love, I don't regret staying with him for all 25 years, 21 of them married.

"I like who I am, so I have no regrets,” she declared. Check out the trailer for the film below.

