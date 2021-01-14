Twenty-four hours after it was reported that YFN Lucci was wanted by the authorities, the rapper has turned himself in. We previously reported on the shocking news that the Georgia rapper, real name Rayshawn Bennett, was wanted by police on murder, gang, and weapons charges. It all stemmed from an incident that took place in southwest Atlanta on December 10 that resulted in the shooting death of 28-year-old James Adams.



Cassidy Sparrow / Stringer / Getty Images

Earlier today (January 13), Lucci shared the music video for his Mozzy-assisted single "Rolled On." Hours later, it's reported that he turned himself in to police and was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. The rapper's attorney, Thomas Reynolds, reportedly refused to comment on Lucci's charges but did say, “Every person has a presumption of innocence.”

News outlet 11 Alive detailed the Dec. 10 incident and stated that it was approximately 5:20 p.m. when police were dispatched to a location where they found Adams laying in the street. He'd been shot in the head and was rushed to a local hospital before succumbing to his injuries. Not long after, a second shooting victim made their way to a fire station and was treated. That person survived their injuries.

An investigation led police to three people they claim were involved in the incident, including 17-year-old Leroy Pitts who was charged with "felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony." A man named Ra'von Boyd, 23, was also arrested and charged with "felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon."

Lucci has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during a felony.

[via][via]