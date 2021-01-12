YFN Lucci is accused of being involved in the murder of a 29-year-old man, CBS 46 reports. The "Wet" rapper, born Rayshawn Bennett, is facing charges in relation to the fatal shooting of 28-year-old James Adams.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The shooting in question took place on December 10th, 2020. Police said that they responded to 900 block of Peeples Street after a call was made that a person fired on the block, leaving Adams on the street with a gunshot wound to his head. Police said Adams was rushed to the Grady Hospital where he died.

Police said another shooting occurred moments later with a second victim, Kevin Wright, 32, who appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds. He arrived in a private vehicle at a local fire station, though he is said to have survived his injuries.

Authorities said they've done a rigorous investigation into the matter and believe that the death of Adams and the shooting of Wright could be connected. Along with Lucci, police also arrested 23-year-old Ra'von Boyd and 17-year-old LeRoy Pitts. Lucci was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Jasmina Alston of CBS 46 reports that police are currently searching for Lucci.

HotNewHipHop reached out to a rep from YFN Lucci's team for a comment.

