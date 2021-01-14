YFN Lucci, real name Rayshawn Bennett, turned himself into authorities after being wanted for murder, gang, and firearms charges. The 29-year-old rapper, known for his hit single "Wet", is potentially facing a very long time in prison for his alleged crimes, which were detailed in the 911 call placed following his alleged victim's shooting.



The call has been procured by TMZ, who shared the audio on Thursday morning. The witness details the disturbing crime, claiming that the victim was hanging out of a moving SUV before being thrown out and shot in the head. The crime allegedly took place in December 2020. At the beginning of the call, the woman says that the victim is still fighting for his life, asking the dispatcher to send an ambulance. Later, she says that he had taken his final breath and was no longer alive.

Bennett turned himself in on Wednesday night, where mugshot images were taken and shared across the internet.

On the day that he surrendered to the police, the rapper shared a new music video for his song "Rolled On" with Mozzy.

We will keep you updated with any new information that comes out regarding YFN Lucci's alleged murder charges. Most recently, he has been in headlines because of his relationship with Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter. Deyjah Harris, a lifetime friend of Carter's, took to Twitter this week to say that the socialite "deserves better". Some believe that she may have been referring to Lucci's charges.

