We're not sure if you have this on your 2020 Bingo Card, but Dionne Warwick trolling rappers and clapping back at Wendy Williams wasn't something that was included on our list. In just a few days, Warwick will celebrate her 80th birthday, and she's spending the countdown to her big day by letting her Twitter fingers fly free. The "That's What Friends Are For" icon recently captured attention after having a bit of fun at the expenses of Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd, and we're pretty sure that she agreed to collaborate with Chance at some point in the future. Dionne Warwick has once again become a trending topic on social media, and this time it's after she put Wendy Williams in her place.

On a recent episode of her talk show, Wendy Williams decided to have a little chat about the music icon. Not only did Williams mention Warwick's witty exchanges with artists, but she also brought up how the singer was hit was a marijuana charge back in 2002. "Aunt Dionne knows how to stay relevant and [her niece] Brittani is right there giving her all the filters and checking it over before she sends [it] and I think that's a great thing," said Wendy. "I think if you're a person of a particular age, you need social media and you need to get down sometimes and talk at these kids, not to them, at them. But you did need someone in your family to make sure that you're coming off correct."

"You remember a few years ago, Aunt Dionne was stopped at the Miami airport trying to get back to Jersey and you know, Jersey now has the bud. But, Miami is 'buddier,'" said Williams. "TSA stopped aunt Dionne and opened up a lipstick tube and found four, excuse me, 11 pre-rolled joints. Oh yeah, they got the dog on it, it was weed... Yeah, she's still [enjoying marijuana]. After midnight, a little bud, a little Chardonnay."

Warwick took to Twitter to give Wendy a stern warning.

"A friend alerted me that Wendy Williams was spending a lot of not nice time speaking on me," Warwick tweeted. "I tuned in to her show to catch the last few minutes of her speaking about me and as in the past she seems not to be able to speak without maliciously made comments. My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was nor would be any need for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason. I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed."

She also told Wendy to "catch more flies with honey than with vinegar" and dropped off a clown emoji. Check out her tweets below.