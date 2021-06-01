Trippie Redd and Playboi Carti recently teamed up for the visual to their collaboration "Miss The Rage." Filled with explosives and other delinquent-esque activities, it's the first single by the Ohio native since the conclusion of the rollout of his third studio album Pegasus last year. Aside from music, it seems the Soundcloud era-heavyweight has been busy working on other ventures.

According to reports, Trippie has a new Snapchat docuseries arriving soon with some very special guests. Life's A Tripp will discuss different socio-political issues in America, with the rapper focusing on race, immigration reform, mental health, wrongful incarceration, and even more.



As Hype Beast reports, the multi-platinum artist will focus on different topics surrounding race and policing through conversations with the LAPD, the homeless crisis through conversations with residents of LA's Skid Row, wrongful incarceration, mental health, drug addiction, and food insecurity. Based in Los Angeles, the docuseries will additionally feature several other names in music as guests including Miguel, Machine Gun Kelly, and G-Eazy.

It will also highlight charitable organizations like Without Shelter, CA Innocence Project, and Ghetto Gastro. The trailer for the upcoming show pans through visuals of Black Lives Matter protests, wildfires, and Los Angeles residents before Trippie eventually chimes in.

“I’ve lived through wildfires and pandemics,” explains the "Excitement" singer. “I lost a friend to the opioid crisis and even more to gun violence. We can’t afford to look the other way anymore.”

He then reflects on each of the aforementioned social issues before adding, “I want to listen to understand what’s wrong with the world and become part of the solution.”

Check out the full trailer for the new series above. Produced by Trooper Entertainment, the eight-episode Snap Original series is set to premiere on June 5th. Following its premiere, a new episode will launch every other day.

