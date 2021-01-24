Trippie Redd attended a memorial service for the late rapper XXXTentacion, Saturday, on what would've been his 23rd birthday.



Ser Baffo / Getty Images

Redd shared several pictures of X and himself together on the 23rd as well as a video of himself at a candlelight vigil honoring the late rapper.

XXXTentacion's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, shared a heartfelt tribute to her late son on Instagram as well. "Happy Birthday 23 on the 23rd we never miss the signs you show us," she wrote. "Doing our best to continue everything you started, I love you beyond words. See you in the next life."

XXXTentacion died in June of 2018 after being shot and killed during an armed robbery in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Gun violence in the music industry is still extremely prevalent to this day. On Saturday, it was reported that rising South Carolina rapper 18veno was shot and killed. A cause of death has not been confirmed by his family, however.

Numerous other rappers also uploaded tributes to X.

"Happy Birthday to my fellow Aquarius Jahseh Dwayne 'XXXTENTACION' Onfroy we miss you," Denzel Curry wrote.

Ski Mask The Slump God, and Lil Pump also shared posts honoring the Florida rapper.

Just days prior to his birthday, XXXTentacion's "SAD!" reached 1 billion views on YouTube.