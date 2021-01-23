Today marks what would've been XXXTENTACION's 23rd birthday. The rapper was only 20 at the time of his death with a budding career ahead of him. It was truly among the many tragic losses the hip-hop community's faced over the past few years. Even though he isn't here, his friends and family continue to keep his spirit alive.

XXXTENTACION's mom Cleopatra Bernard took to Instagram where she shared a message on what would've been her son's champagne birthday. She shared a photo of X gripping a microphone with his iconic black-and-blonde dreads. "Happy Birthday 23 on the 23rd we never miss the signs you show us," she wrote. "Doing our best to continue everything you started, I love you beyond words. See you in the next life."

Many of X's peers also shared tributes to the late rapper. Denzel Curryshared throwback photos of himself and X from back in the day. "Happy Birthday to my fellow Aquarius Jahseh Dwayne "XXXTENTACION" Onfroy we miss you," he wrote. Trippie Redd, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Lil Pump didn't say much but they did pay respect to the legend by posting photos of the rapper on their story.





Just before XXXTENTACION's birthday, it was revealed that his single, "SAD!" had reached 1B streams. It's hard to imagine where his career could've taken him if he were still with us today. Rest In Peace, X.

