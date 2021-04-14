It feels as if every network on the planet has tapped into the documentary game, so why not Snapchat? The popular filter-loving social media app has been highlighting the daily lives of the rich and famous, and now they're giving fans a one-of-a-kind insider look into the life of Swae Lee. The Rae Srummurd superstar has earned his stripes as a music icon with five Grammy nominations and several No. 1s under his belt. However, fans only see a fraction of the wild, daily life of Swae Lee, but Snapchat intends to change that.

On Saturday (April 17), Swae's 10-episode Snap Original docuseries Swae Meets World is set to premiere on Snapchat's Discover. New episodes will go live every other day so fans won't have to wait for their next fix of the rap star. "I want to change the world through my music, that's my main goal," Swae says in the Swae Meets World trailer.



Image Provided By Publicist

"I am grateful for the lifestyle that I live," the platinum-selling artist added in between clips of him on street bikes with his boys and meeting up with Diplo. However, Swae Meets World will also highlight the less flashy moments with celebrity friends as the rapper allows cameras to follow him as he copes with the recent tragic losses in his life, including the murder of his stepfather.

"There's a lot of stuff going on in my life that, I didn't even know if I wanted the world to know," says Lee. Watch the exclusive trailer to Snap Original's Swae Meets World below.