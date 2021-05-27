Trippie Redd & Playboi Carti Are Up To No Good In The "Miss The Rage" Video

Trippie Redd and Playboi Carti star side by side in the blazing visuals for "Miss The Rage."

Nearly two years after their "They Afraid Of You" collaboration mysteriously vanished from streaming services, Trippie Redd and Playboi Carti finally reunited on the recently released single "Miss The Rage." The two artists have collaborated with each other on multiple occasions, and Carti's long-awaited 2020 album Whole Lotta Red revealed that the AWGE artist even once tried to sign Trippie Redd.

As a result, fans have been foaming at the mouths over Trippie and Carti's new collaboration, and weeks after the release of "Miss The Rage," Trippie Redd has finally shared the song's official music video.

Filled with plenty of explosions and other delinquent activities, the music video for "Miss The Rage" is a dark and fiery new effort from both of the artists. The video opens with a shot of the word "rage" etched into the ground in all caps and set ablaze, and immediately after, an old car bursts into flames.

Throughout the rest of the video, both Trippie and Carti take turns performing their verses as b-roll shows more destruction and Molotov cocktail-caused explosions. Trippie is seen rocking his stunning Soul Eater-inspired chain while Carti sports a black balaclava.

For a thrilling four-minute video that's pumping with energy, scroll back to the top to check out Trippie Redd and Playboi Carti's blazing new visuals for "Miss The Rage."