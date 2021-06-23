Earlier this week, Trick Daddy may have started something that he can't finish when leaked audio from a Clubhouse panel featured him sharing some extremely hot takes about two of the biggest stars in the music industry: Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

While on Clubhouse, Trick Daddy stepped into the hot seat and shared a couple of incredibly unpopular opinions, saying, "Beyoncé don't write music and barely can sing her motherf*ckin' self. Man, I watched my godmama train Beyoncé, vocal lessons all her career."

"Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York," Trick Daddy continued. "That's why they together. Jay-Z ain't never won the greatest rapper alive. Who ever put him on a level like that? New York lost Biggie, and they needed a hero. They wanted to be the Mecca of Hip-Hop, and they just handed it over to Jay-Z."

Despite the backlash that he has been receiving for his comments, Trick has stood by his initial comments on Clubhouse, and during his 99Jamz morning radio show with Trina, he went on to further explained his position, saying, "That's my opinion. I've said many times on the radio that they're wonderful businesspeople. Jigga made a lot of money, he got a whole lotta money. But did I say anything disrespectful? No. Did I call them out they names? No, I didn't."

Now, the legendary Florida rapper is back with another Beyoncé-related hot take. In a recent post to his Instagram Story, Trick Daddy shared a shady message that simply read, "BARBZ >." While he doesn't call out The Beyhive, Beyoncé's infamous fan base, directly, one can assume that he's comparing Yoncé's die-hard fan base to Nicki Minaj's passionate followers because as of late, the Beyhive has been leaving extremely negative reviews at Trick Daddy's restaurant.

Check out the "Nann N*gga" rapper's quickly posted and deleted Instagram story below.

What do you think about Trick Daddy's latest antics? Does he have a point about Nicki Minaj's fanbase being better than Beyoncé's or is he dragging the situation at this point?