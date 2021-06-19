This year is shaping up to be a huge one for Polo G. The Chicago emcee is on pace to debut at the summit of the Billboard 200 album charts, marking his first #1 album on the chart. Its lead single "Rapstar" debuted at the top spot on the Hot 100, a telltale sign of the impending success of the project.

Littered with appearances from the likes of DaBaby, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Lil Wayne, and more, early chart projections estimate the project will push a healthy 145k album-equivalent units. Nicki Minaj, who appeared on the "Martin & Gina" rapper's summertime-ready track "For the Love of New York," took to Twitter to give the 22-year-old his flowers.

"CONGRATULATIONS POLO," wrote the Young Money alum with tons of celebratory emojis. "SOOOOOO FN HAPPY FOR YOU. first #1 album. Chicago, stand TF UP. Talented & humble. Stay on ya grind boo. Make sure y’all check out the video he just dropped w|Da Baby too. Dope," finished the rapper, giving a plug for Polo's new video for "Party Lyfe" with DaBaby.

Polo's girlfriend recently revealed exactly how the rapper was able to score a coveted feature from the Queen.

"Im not saying this to brag or for cool points," Crystal tweeted last week (June 10). "But when I heard for the love of New York Polo asked me who should he put on there and I immediately said 'nicki' he gave me that look like 'naw I don’t think she’ll do it' I kept saying yes she will! He asked everybody for days and my answer stayed at yes she will."

A few weeks later, Polo got word that Nicki did end up recording the verse, and the rest is history. Congrats to Polo on securing his first #1 project.