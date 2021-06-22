Trick Daddy is learning firsthand why it's not the best idea to say anything negative about Beyoncé and JAY-Z. Two of the most powerful artists in the world, with two of the strongest fanbases in the business, have officially taken aim at the Florida rapper after he made rude comments about their talent. Speaking to a Clubhouse panel about how he doesn't think Beyoncé can "sang" and discounting JAY-Z's talent as "not the best rapper," Trick Daddy Dollars may ultimately end up regretting his words because the Beyhive has come for him and his pockets.

Shortly after Trick made his comments about Beyoncé, the world-famous singer's fans started to review-bomb his Sunday's Eatery restaurant, causing him to have a pretty terrible score online.



Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

"Disgusting food. Seriously, though. The service was so bad and the food was so subpar," said a Beyoncé fan as a review, leaving a bee emoji at the end. "I've never in my life tasted such filth," said another fan of Queen Bey. "The Lemonade on the other hand, was divine."

Trick Daddy doubled down on his comments about Beyoncé and JAY-Z on his radio show this morning. This afternoon, he went live on Instagram to clarify his statement.

"Beyoncé is the number one performer I've ever seen besides Michael Jackson and Chris Brown. Can she sing? Yeah... She can't sang. She ain't in my top," he said. "Beyoncé ain't Stephanie Mills. She ain't Patti LaBelle. She ain't Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey. She might be your Whitney Houston, that's my opinion. I told my homeboys that Chris Brown is on the level of Michael Jackson and they were like, 'You crazy! You're disrespecting the King.' I'm telling you something I feel and I'm telling you something that Michael Jackson told Chris Brown himself."

Do you think the fans are going too far by bombing Trick Daddy's restaurant reviews?