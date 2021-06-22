Trina is closely associated with Florida rapper Trick Daddy but she wants nothing to do with his latest drama. During a discussion on Clubhouse this week, Trick Daddy discounted the talents of Beyoncé and JAY-Z, telling the panel that Beyoncé "can't sing" and JAY-Z "never won greatest rapper alive."

As the story continues to circulate, Trina is officially trying to distance herself from the situation, showing major love to Beyoncé on her social media platforms this morning.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"ALL day, Everyday... The Queen," wrote Trina on Instagram, sharing a video of Bey and Jay performing together.

It didn't take a rocket scientist to understand why Trina was posting this content this week, with many pointing out that she obviously doesn't want to get dragged into Trick Daddy's drama. "A good come back," commented one fan. "Sis said trick views are not the views of the diamond princess," joked another. "Trina cleared herself from the bs expeditiously," added a third person.

Following her standout competition against Eve on Verzuz, Trina likely wasn't expecting to have to basically be forced into showing love to Beyoncé and JAY-Z but alas, here we are. Who do you agree with more? Trick Daddy or Trina?

Watch her video below.