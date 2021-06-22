A recent conversation has caused a commotion for Trick Daddy. On Monday (June 21) evening, the Florida icon was captured having a discussion with a panel, and Beyoncé and Jay-Z's names came up. The pair are, obviously, two of the most respected talents in the music industry, but every now and again there are people who come forward to say that they aren't fans of the couple.

It's unclear what happened before the clip was recorded, but it seemed that Trick Daddy Dollars was comparing Bey to another artist. "Beyoncé f*ck with her because she see money," Trick is heard saying in the clip. "Beyoncé ain't trying to give back to music or nothin'."



John Sciulli / Stringer / Getty Images

"Beyoncé don't write music and barely can sing her motherf*ckin' self," he continued. "Beyoncé can't sang!" Others on the line co-signed Trick Daddy and questioned why so many people think the Destiny's Child icon has talent. Then, Trick Daddy moved on to criticizing Jay-Z.

"Man, I watched my godmama train Beyoncé, vocal lessons all her career," Trick continued. "I'mma give an unpopular opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That's why they together. Jay-Z ain't never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?" He added that New York needed a hero after Biggie died and so, people handed the title over to Jay.

As expected, reactions to these comments have been a mix of confusion and anger as people far and wide converged onto social media to give Mr. Dollars a talking to. Check out a few reactions below and let us know if you agree with Trick Daddy.