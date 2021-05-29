We can only imagine the number of stories that Jay-Z has about DMX, and he shared a few of them during his visit on The Shop. The episode is one of the most coveted of the series thus far, and while Jay dropped plenty of gems and spoke on his life and career, he took some time to speak about memories he shared with the late DMX.

"By the way, the first time I boycotted the Grammys was for him," said Jay. "We both came out that year. He didn't get nominated. He dropped two albums, had two No. 1 albums in the same year. They didn't even nominate him."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted)

"I won that year for Rap album, so my first Grammy win, I wasn't there," he continued. "I wasn't even in the building because I boycotted it for him. So, there was a competitive thing but it was big love. He was so competitive with me. I never met a human being more competitive with me. Ever. Not even my big brother. No one."

"We met battling. That's how we met. We was in the Bronx, in the pool hall. After that battle, he went to like, a show. He got on stage and said, 'Jay-Z, where you at?!'" Hov recalled as everyone laughed. "I was like, this guy is nuts. He was just all passion." Then, Jay shared his "fondest memory" of DMX.

"He improved my stage show. Remember, Rap tours weren't going out at that time. There was no Rap tours. Maybe the Fresh Best in the '80s, but there were no Rap shows. Me, DMX, Method Man, Redman, Ja, The Lox—this tour is packed. First night, 360 sold out. Everyone has a great show. Meth and Red are flying in the audience. Incredible performance, everyone's destroying it."

"X is about to go on and I'm like, I wanna see. X is going before me," said Jay. "The lights are off. He's in the hallway." Hov described the atmosphere, explaining that the music began and the "arena's shaking." Out of nowhere, DMX's signature growl is heard as the rapper took to the mic. "And the f*cking arena goes crazy."

"First of all, it’s deafening, and I’m like, 'Oh sh*t.'" Check out the clips below and walk down memory lane with Jay-Z and The Shop.