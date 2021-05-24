LeBron James launched The Shop in 2016, offering a unique take on your average talk show. James, alongside Maverick Carter, invites some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment, and beyond for in-depth candid conversations about everything under the sun.



Dominique Oliveto/Getty Images

This week, they'll be unveiling the latest season of the series with some special guests helping to kick things off on the right now. According to Variety, Jay-Z will be joining Lebron James and Maverick Carter, along with Bad Bunny, WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike, and Paul Rivera. In the episode, James and Carter, along with their guests, will discuss performing on stage, parenthood, and WrestleMania. Promo photos were shared on the official Uninterrupted Instagram page.

Of course, Jay-Z rarely does press but he has been making the rounds in recent times in the wake of his numerous business deals which include the launch of his own cannabis brand, Monogram, the sale of TIDAL to Square Inc., and his partnership with LVMH Moët Hennessy for Ace Of Spades.

Last year, The Shop on HBO featured a few legendary guests such as the late Chadwick Boseman, as well as Barack Obama. Other guests that appeared in the past include Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Drake, Roddy Ricch, 2 Chainz, Nas, and more.

The new episode of The Shop debuts on HBO Max on May 28th at 9:30 p.m.