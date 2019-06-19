Zion Williamson will most likely be drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans with the first overall pick tomorrow during the 2019 NBA Entry Draft. Williamson has proven himself to be the best and most exciting player in college basketball and will be a huge pick up for a team that just traded away Anthony Davis. There will be a ton of expectations thrust upon the young star and he is already drawing comparisons to the best players in the game. As is usually the case with great players, some people are even comparing Zion to LeBron James.

James' best friend and business partner, Maverick Carter, recently went on the Rap Radar podcast where he spoke about Williamson and the high hopes he has for him. Carter even talked about how Zion can become the next LeBron.

"His game is a lot different, but there's similarities," Carter said. "I hope he handles it correctly and has a team around him to do it.

As Carter explained, it's important for the league to have big superstars at all times and Williamson could help usher in a new generation of players.

"I think that's obviously the highest standard we've ever seen," Carter divulged. "I hope he can do it, it would be great. It would be great for the sport of basketball."

Be sure to check out the NBA draft tomorrow to see where the rest of the chips fall.