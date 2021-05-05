When the quest to win a second-straight championship is complete for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, you already know the all-time great will be celebrating hard with an ultra-rare bottle of D'Ussé Cognac, gifted personally from JAY-Z.

Days after it was revealed that JAY-Z had struck a lucrative deal with LVMH for Armand de Brignac Champagne, it was announced that an ultra-rare bottle of D’Ussé 1969 Anniversaire, of which only 285 bottles were produced, was going up for auction. The diamond-shaped bottle was valued anywhere between $25,000 and $75,000 at the time of the auction. While LeBron James didn't scoop up that exact bottle, which was decked out with 24-karat gold foil, he received one of the ultra-rare bottles as a special gift from JAY-Z, filming the unboxing on Instagram.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"I just got back to the crib, got a package from my brother Jay," said LeBron before opening up the special anniversary edition cognac. The liquor has been aged for over thirty years, but D'Ussé did not disclose when the cognac dates from. The "1969" in the name refers to JAY-Z's birth year. "Ah, damn! Sheesh," said LeBron upon opening the gorgeous bottle. "This boy like a diamond! D'Ussé diamonds are forever. I guess the same goes for Cognac... is forever. 1969, anniversary. Big homie, love. Appreciate you."

Check out LeBron's unboxing video below. How much would you pay for a bottle like this?