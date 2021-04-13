Jay-Z couldn't have gotten into the cannabis industry at a better time. The rapper announced some massive entrepreneurial moves one after another that included the sale of TIDAL to Square Inc., his partnership with LVMH's spirit branch, Moet Hennessy, and of course, the official launch of his cannabis company Monogram.



Erik Voake/Getty Images

The recent announcement of legalization in New York state coincided with Monogram's latest ad campaign that takes inspiration from the late photographer Slim Aarons. Hov and Monogram enlisted the ever-iconic Hype Williams for this spread, shot at the Frank Sinatra House in Palm Springs, FL. Curren$y and Aleali May were spotted playing Backgammon in a pool together as a reimagination of Aarons' "Keep Your Cool" photograph. Chika and Slick Woods also make appearances in the spreads, taking inspiration from other works from Aarons' such as “Desert House Party,” “Poolside Glamour” and “Leisure and Fashion."

With the photos plastered across New York City to celebrate legalization, Hov expressed his excitement in Monogram's role in helping lead the way for a monumental feat.

"On the heels of legalization, seeing creative like this become a natural part of the fabric of New York City only reinforces that cannabis has a right to exist within our customs, arts and social institutions,” Hov said in a statement, per Variety. “New York’s decision to legalize is a victory for the entire industry, and I’m excited to have Monogram play a role in bringing that message to life in my own backyard.”

Check out the photos below.



Hype Williams/Monogram





Hype Williams/Monogram



Hype Williams/Monogram

