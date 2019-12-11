HBO's "The Shop" is set to return this Saturday, December 14 featuring another star-studded cast alongside Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. As seen in the teaser video shared by Uninterrupted on Wednesday, the forthcoming episode will include the likes of Bad Boys Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, as well as Chance The Rapper, CC Sabathia, Paul Rivera and Maverick Carter.

It's been quite some time since LeBron and co. dropped an episode of "The Shop," as the most recent conversation aired on November 22nd. Though the episodes are few and far between, "The Shop" always delivers an interesting panel of athletes, artists, actors and celebrities. For instance, some of the previous Season 2 guests include Bill Hader, Rick Rubin, Kevin Hart, DeAndre Hopkins, Lil Nas X, Lonzo Ball, Charlamagne tha God and Seth Rogen.

“The Shop is exactly why we created Uninterrupted,” says James. “Anyone who has been in a real barbershop, like the ones where I grew up, knows why this show can be so incredible. I’m really excited HBO believed in our idea and is helping us create something special.”

You can catch the December 14th episode on HBO at 10pm ET.