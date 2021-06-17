For the first time in Verzuz history, fans received a matchup between two women in Rap. On Wednesday (June 16), Eve and Trina graced the Verzuz stage—or stages, as they appeared on the series from separate locations. Trina, naturally, performed to an audience in her native 305 as Eve stayed on her home turf, as well, appearing from London via satellite.

When this Verzuz was first announced, some Hip Hop fans attempted to underscore Trina, stating that she and Eve weren't a fair match. The Miami icon proved her naysayers wrong and even brought out backup dancers to assist. However, it was her special guest, Trick Daddy, who stole the show.

The ladies made sure to include all of our favorites; Trina gave us her verses from tracks like "Nann," "Da Baddest B*tch," and "Shut Up," while Eve delivered "Who's That Girl," "Blow Ya Mind," and "What Y'all N*ggas Want." The two even shared a moment when they performed bars from their inclusion to the remix of Ludacris's "My Chick Bad."

There was a point when Eve lamented about how late it was in London, but after getting into her groove, she told Trina she wished she was in Miami turning up with everyone else. It was a party that social media users enjoyed and are still talking about, so check out a few reactions from the feel-good Hip Hop moment below.

