Verzuz TV
- MusicUsher Dismisses "Verzuz" Because He's "Cut From A Way Different Cloth""It's like, I could do it by myself, but I don't wanna do that," said the music icon.By Erika Marie
- MusicDJ Khaled Explains Why He Won't Do "Verzuz" But Maintains He Would Beat Any OpponentKhaled says that people "gotta respect my catalog" as he detailed why performing on "Verzuz" isn't for him.By Erika Marie
- MusicDiddy Clarifies Remarks About Not "F*ckin' With Verzuz" Due To Lawsuit Against TrillerThe mogul is setting the record straight and explaining what he truly meant to say.By Erika Marie
- MusicJim Jones Says He Could "Smoke" Lloyd Banks On "Verzuz," Questions G-Unit's RelevancyAfter Juelz Santana called on Banks for a "Verzuz," his Dipset comrade explained why he'd face off with the former G-Unit rapper without issue.By Erika Marie
- MusicVerzuz Lights Up With 8Ball & MJG Vs. UGK With Guests Big Boi, David Banner, Twista & MoreWe hope you caught this one because they made history tonight for Houston, Memphis, and Hip Hop.By Erika Marie
- MusicB-Real Believes Cypress Hill & Onyx Were "Shorted" After Verzuz Doesn't Air Concert On IGThe legendary Hip Hop collectives came together over the weekend for "Verzuz," but it was behind a Triller paywall for a boxing Fight Night.By Erika Marie
- MusicVerzuz Announces Performances, Will Host First Ever Label MatchupThere are plans for a Juneteenth Special and "Fight Night Music" Boxing Special with Onyx and Cypress Hill.By Erika Marie
- MusicE-40 Believes Busta Rhymes "Would Eat" Eminem In A "Verzuz"He called Eminem an "icon" and "legendary," but E-40 is placing his bets on Bussa Buss.By Erika Marie
- MusicCordae Answers Who Would Win "Verzuz" Between Usher & Chris BrownThe rapper also called it "wild" that Jaheim would challenge Usher to a "Verzuz." He says, "Man, I love his confidence."By Erika Marie
- MusicJaheim Wants To Battle Usher On "Verzuz": "Someone Set It Up!!!"He gave Usher just one month to answer him and if not, Jaheim said, "I'll just say checkmate."By Erika Marie
- MusicHitmaka & DJ Mustard Feud Over Catalogs After "Joe Budden Podcast" Clip ResurfacesIn the clip, Hitmaka seems sure that he can go toe-to-toe with Mustard on "Verzuz" and it sparked a back-and-forth.By Erika Marie
- MusicBizzy Bone Calls Three 6 Mafia "Devil Worshippers," Challenges Them To "Denounce Satan"The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony icon penned a lengthy rant hours before "Verzuz" and challenged Three 6 to "denounce satan tonight."By Erika Marie
- MusicWill Smith & LL Cool J Discussed Appearing On "Verzuz" TogetherSmith says he would get "bodied" by his friend if it went down and called DJ Jazzy Jeff his "secret weapon."By Erika Marie
- MusicStephanie Mills & Chaka Khan Brought The Class Hits To "Verzuz"The reaction to this "Verzuz" was a mixed bag, to say the least, but these icons were respected throughout.By Erika Marie