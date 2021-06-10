More Verzuz appearances have been confirmed and the powers that be are taking things overseas. We've been covering the historic Verzuz moments since Timbaland and Swizz Beatz first delivered the music match-ups during quarantine. What began as a way for artists to not only occupy their time but to walk fans down memory lane is now a full-fledged phenomenon that doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon.

We've watched as artists like Gucci Mane and Jeezy ended their decades-long beef and millions enjoyed classics when Earth, Wind, and Fire paired up with the Isley Brothers. From producers to R&B icons, Verzuz has become one of the most coveted stages, and moments ago, they released their next set of appearances.

Next Wednesday (June 16), the ladies of Hip Hop are uniting as Eve and Trina will share their hits with a global audience. The following week, the much-talked-about face-off with longtime friends Soulja Boy and Bow Wow will finally go down after weeks of playful taunting. A July 1 date seems to be in partnership with Essence, but the artists have been hidden. Additionally, Verzuz announced they're going international and told fans to "stay tuned," leaving the public to speculate where their next destinations may be.

Check it out below and let us know who you think the blurred-out artists are.