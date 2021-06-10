Last night, it was confirmed that Eve and Trina, representing for the Ruff Ryders and Slip-N-Slide respectively, have been selected to face-off in an upcoming Verzuz battle. Set to take place on Wednesday, June 16th, the match-up is set to put a spotlight on two of the game's most respected female emcees, both of whom have built up strong catalogs lined with classic records.

Lyrically, both parties certainly tend to cover different subject matter, and it will certainly be interesting to hear how Trina's bawdy, sexually charged bars pair up against Eve's "pitbull in a dress" energy. Expect the former to fire off with bangers like the Kanye West-produced "B R Right," the Trick Daddy-assisted "Shut Up," and "Da Baddest Bitch."

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

As for Eve, she's got no shortage of counterattacks, with the Dr. Dre produced classic singles "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" and "Satisfaction," as well as her many Ruff Ryders posse cuts -- including a classic remix of DMX's "Ruff Ryders Anthem," which finds her trading bars alongside Drag-On, X, and the LOX.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Given the stylistic difference between the two artists, the early reactions to the upcoming Verzuz battle have been interesting to say the least. Many fans took to Twitter to voice their predictions, and while some were uncertain about the match-up, the engagement and excitement was generally high. Check out some of the reactions from social media below, and be sure to sound off with your own prediction on the big winner in the comments section.