Trick Daddy doesn't think he said anything out of pocket when he dissed Beyoncé and JAY-Z during a Clubhouse panel this week. The rapper told hundreds of people that he doesn't think Beyoncé can sing, also disrespecting JAY-Z by saying that he's not the best rapper. As a result, the Beyhive has been swarming Trick Daddy on social media, ganging up on the 46-year-old rapper and demanding an apology. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like they'll be getting anything of the sort because on his radio show this morning, the Florida rapper doubled down on his statement, telling listeners that he meant what he said and that he doesn't think it was wrong to come at the Carters.

He said that during the same conversation, the panel spoke about ways to make their respective cities and communities better places, but he's not surprised that the Beyoncé and JAY-Z slander got picked up by the media. "What I said was I don't think Beyoncé can sing and Beyoncé is to R&B what JAY-Z is to the state of hip-hop in New York at the time when JAY-Z considered himself as the king of hip-hop," said Trick Daddy. "Which is my opinion. And opinions are like buttholes: without 'em, you'd be full of doodoo."

He continued to explain himself, telling his fans that he was simply stating his "unpopular opinion." "That's my opinion. I've said many times on the radio that they're wonderful businesspeople. Jigga made a lot of money, he got a whole lotta money. But did I say anything disrespectful? No. Did I call them out they names? No, I didn't," said Trick. "But before I said that, because a lot of females love Beyoncé, I said she's the lady Jesus Christ to them, which is not a bad thing. Actually, that's a compliment 'cause Jesus Christ was a powerful and lovable person. But if you got a problem with speaking your own mind, I apologize."

Do you think Trick Daddy said anything wrong? Trina, his close affiliate, showed love to Beyoncé and JAY-Z this morning on social media. Read about that here.