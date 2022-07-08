He has faced several allegations of sexual assault throughout his career, but in recent years, there have been a number of women who have surfaced with accusations against Trey Songz. Aside from a statement or two from his attorneys, Songz has been quiet about the allegations and hasn't surfaced on social media or at red carpet events in some time. Former The Joe Budden Podcast co-host Rory Farrell said back in April that he personally knew women who had encounters with the singer, dubbing Songz "the scum of the f*cking earth."

In addition to unfavorable news reports about allegations, Songz has also been hit with a few lawsuits. However, My L.A. News reported that one lawsuit filed by Jane Doe for $20 million has been dropped.



Shareif Ziyadat / Stringer / Getty Images

The outlet stated that documents were reportedly filed on June 29 to have the case dismissed without prejudice, and there is speculation that Doe will refile at a later date.

In her suit, she claimed that at a house party in West Hills back in 2016, she was sexually assaulted by Songz. Following the alleged incident, Doe stated that she “grabbed her clothes and ran out of the house, leaving her underwear behind" before catching a "ride-hailing" service to get her away from the scene. The driver reportedly saw that she "was in emotional distress" so they took her to a local emergency room where she was examined and the authorities were notified.

Back in March, Insecure star Sarunas J. Jackson sat down for an interview where he called Songz a "b*tch ass n*gga" and alleged he witnessed. the singer trying to fight a woman.

