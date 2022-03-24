When it rains, it pours, and Trey Songz is once again in the hot seat. The award-winning singer has been the subject of assault allegations from women for years, and recently, several more accusers have surfaced with lawsuits. Women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault, rape, and physical violence at the hands of Songz, and while that is being fought in the courts, Insecure star Sarunas J. Jackson is doubling down on his dislike of the singer.

Back in January, following the accusations from Dylan Gonzalez about an alleged assault by Songz, Jackson tweeted: "He is a b*tch!! F*ck that b*tch ass! Hope he gets what he deserves. Can't stand his disrespectful b*tch ass. F*ck him."

While on the Guys Next Door podcast more recently, Jackson spoke about his stance on Songz. "Some of 'em be doing crazy sh*t, like I said, I had some run-ins and they do that thing where, they were trying to sell this tough guy [image]," said Jackson. "I seen this one, Trey, Trey Songz, b*tch ass n*gga, try to press women, you know what I'm saying? But then turn down a fade when a n*gga came up to him for the fade, Turned it down."

"I'm not cool with n*ggas like that," the actor added. "If he wants to fight women and stuff like that—to me, I can't operate like that, because you get so many of those and especially once they there and it's like, it's unfortunate because I'm a fan!... I can separate the man from the artist, but sometimes it starts getting a little too muddy for me."

