A new woman has come forward with sexual assault allegations against Trey Songz. Her attorneys are demanding that he pay for groping the woman and they also claim that a video they have makes their case solid.

TMZ obtained a demand letter that was directed toward Songz and his team by Megan Johnson's attorneys, George Vrabeck and Ariel Mitchell. Johnson alleges that she was sexually assaulted by the singer during a party back in August 2013.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Johnson was at an event called "Foxwoods Liquid Sundays with Trey Songz" at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT. According to the letter, Johnson was in the VIP tent to take a picture with Trey. Her friend was taking the photo when they claim he came behind her and pulled her breast out from her top and chanted "Ti**ies in the Open" multiple times. In the video, a woman appears to be embarrassed as she reaches up to cover up her chest.

Johnson's attorneys claim that she was humiliated and that the assault has led to lasting damage including severe emotional distress and self-harm. Now, they're requesting around $5M to drop the case against Trey. They say that Johnson was triggered by his recent Vegas case - which was dropped by authorities.

Though she is seeking justice for the incident, there is the potential for statute of limitations to come into play. For CT, the limitation is 3 years but she may get around it due to a memory issue - she did not recall the incident until she was triggered later.

TMZ says her team is giving Trey until May 5th to respond.

