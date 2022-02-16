Yet another multimillion-dollar lawsuit is plaguing Trey Songz after a third woman has come forward with accusations of sexual assault. In recent months, the R&B singer has reportedly been hit with several court cases after women have come forward with allegations that Songz physically abused or sexually assaulted them. On Tuesday (February 15), TMZ reported that a new $20 million lawsuit has been filed against the singer from a woman who claimed that he anally raped her.

The outlet reported that according to court documents, the woman alleged that Songz invited her to a party at a residence in Los Angeles and when he took her upstairs, she was under the impression that they were going to have consensual sex. The two were said to have previously had a sexual relationship.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

She reportedly went on to say that while they were making their way upstairs, Songz asked if he could "get that ass," but she shut him down and said no.

"In the docs, the woman claims Trey's demeanor changed upon entering the bedroom ... she says he threw her to the ground, ripped her pants off, pinned her down face first and forced his penis into her anus without her consent. The woman claims she screamed in pain and begged Trey to stop, and even tried fighting him off her ... but says she was overpowered. "In the suit, the woman says someone entered the room during the alleged rape, giving her hope that what she describes as a 'brutal rape' might end ... but she says the person quickly left the room and Trey kept raping her."

The anonymous accuser stated that she could only flee the scene after Songz was finished and her Uber driver "noticed she was in distress." Instead of taking her home, the driver reportedly rushed her to a hospital where she was said to have been examined for sexual assault. The woman claimed that doctors alerted her of "severe anal tearing that could require surgery" and once police arrived, she didn't name Trey Songz because she was afraid.

A representative for the singer reportedly told TMZ: "Earlier today, the attorney who drafted this suit was credibly accused of trying to pay a woman to falsely accuse Trey. Hours later, that same attorney has filed this suit on behalf of an anonymous client. It isn’t hard to see what’s happening here, and it is a shame for genuine victims of sexual assault... The allegations in this complaint are false. Trey looks forward to having the facts fully aired.”



Lisa Lake / Stringer / Getty Images

