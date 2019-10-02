It's only been 24 hours since Travis Scott announced that his single "Highest in the Room" with Lil Baby would finally hit the streets, and the news is already being overshadowed with rumors regarding his relationship with Kylie Jenner. Just yesterday, Scott shared three cover art images on social media as he let fans know that "Highest in the Room" would be released on Friday, October 4. It's a track that fans have been anticipating for some time, but with the celebratory news of the single's delivery comes gossip that the rapper's personal life has taken a turn.

According to E! News, Scott and girlfriend Kylie Jenner have recently temporarily split in an effort to "take some time apart." The parents of one-year-old Stormi Webster have been in a relationship for two years, and the publication states Scott's been so focused on creating and releasing new music that it's caused tension between them.

Kylie reportedly attended Justin and Hailey Bieber's South Carolina wedding without Scott, and E! News shares that they've been living apart. Meanwhile, Scott's had quite a busy 2019 career-wise, as he's released his Netflix documentary Look Mom I Can Fly, announced the return of the Astroworld Festival, and has been featured on collaborations with Ed Sheeran, ScHoolboy Q, SZA, The Weeknd, Young Thug, and J. Cole.