Travis Scott is still riding the wave of Astroworld, as he should be. The critically acclaimed, Grammy-nominated project has helped the rapper make himself an bonafide star on an international platform. Since the release of the project, Scott has been putting in a lot of effort into giving back to the city of Houston. Last year, the rapper launched the inaugural Astroworld Music Festival where he had a massive line-up including Lil Wayne, Post Malone, and more.

LaFlame is returning for the second annual Astroworld Festival on November 9th. The rapper took to Instagram where he announced the second edition of the Houston-based festival. "NAH YALL WENT HARD AS SHIT. SO I HAD TO TRY TO BRING THIS BACK FOR U GUYS. ALOT CRAZIER AND BIT MORE RAMPAGE !!! ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL THE SEQUEL ON SALE NOW," he wrote on his Instagram post.

The rapper will be headlining the festival once again. They've yet to announce the full line-up for the festival but it'll surely be lit. It'll be back at the NRG Center in Houston which is actually just across the street from the shuttered Astroworld Amusement Park that influenced Scott's latest project.

What makes his performance even more special that it marks Travis Scott's only North American performance in the second half of 2019. You definitely don't want to miss it. GA tickets start at $89.