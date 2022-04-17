The Coachella surprises continue to pop up by the handful. Seeing as the Indio, California-held annual festival is one of the biggest – and most popular – in the world, it's no surprise to see that countless artists on the lineup used their stage time to bring out other stars, and many of those who weren't tapped for the lineup itself were just as quickly booked to perform at the scores of subsequent afterparties.

According to TMZ, Travis Scott – who was previously set to headline alongside Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine in 2020 – made up for being booted off of this year's list of performers by heading to Bootsy Bellows around 3 AM this morning and cranking out a five-song set from the DJ booth, surrounded by friends.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Footage obtained by the outlet shows that the function was very stripped-down and limited; similar in comparison to the one he hosted ahead of the Oscars last month. The energy was described as "chill," which, as fans know, is not what one would usually see at the Houston rapper's shows.

At one point, the father of two took on double duty, playing DJ while spitting into the mic for the remaining crowd watching and cheering him on.

In other hip-hop news, during his Coachella debut, TDE artist Isaiah Rashad addressed the sex tape of him that leaked earlier this year, seemingly embracing his sexuality for what it is in front of his fans – read more about that here, and let us know if you're excited for Travis Scott to start performing again in the comments below.

