Big Sean may not have been one of Coachella's headliners, but his performance did rally up a crowd that rivalled that of Harry Styles, who took to the festival's main stage shortly after, according to TMZ. Last night, the "Guap" rapper emerged on the Sahara stage to perform some of his biggest hits in front of an adoring audience, even bringing out his girlfriend as a surprise.

Clips snapped by patrons of the show caught Jhené Aiko and her man getting handsy on stage, performing some of their collaborative tracks – "Beware" and "I Know" – as viewers cheered them on.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

That's not the only surprise the 34-year-old had in store. As Rap-Up reports, he also tapped his good friend YG, who previously performed at Coachella back in 2019, for a performance of their hit track, "Big Bank," which had the audience going crazy.

Other songs performed by Sean include "Dance (A$$)," "Blessed," "Paradise," "My Last," "I Don't F*ck With You," and "Bounce Back," as well as "Mercy" and "Clique," which included a shoutout to Kanye West and the rest of the team at G.O.O.D. Music.

"To go to performing for 15 people, not knowing who the f*ck I am, to all the way performing for Coachella for you tonight, this shit is a dream come true," he reflected.

As if that weren't enough, the California-born lyricist also debuted a new song called "Find The Light," which he was reportedly working on up until Thursday night to make sure it was ready for the big show.

Check out clips and Twitter commentary from Big Sean's Coachella debut below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more news updates from the festival.

