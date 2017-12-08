surprise shows
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Performs 5-Song Set At Coachella Afterparty For Lowkey AudienceTravis hasn't performed in a large capacity since his tumultuous Astroworld Festival, although he appears to be testing the waters again.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTravis Scott Surprises Post Malone With A Serious Amount Of Chick-Fil-ATravis Scott knows the way to Post Malone's heart.By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Baby Brings Out Tekashi 6ix9ine In NYCWatch the crowd go crazy when Tekashi 6ix9ine is brought at Lil Baby’s concert last night.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMeek Mill Surprises L.A. Clubgoers With Impromptu Performance: ReportMeek Mill performed at an L.A. nightclub hours after highlighting the BET Awards.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBig Sean & Metro Boomin' Announce "Double Or Nothing" Free, Surprise ShowsFirst up, Detroit. By Aron A.