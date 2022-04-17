It's been relatively quiet on Isaiah Rashad's front for the past few months, but over the weekend, the Top Dawg Entertainment artist made his Coachella debut, during which he also addressed the alleged gay sex tape leak that went viral online back in February, seemingly outing the recording artist without his permission.

As HipHopDX reports, the 30-year-old shed a tear during his performance of "Wat's Wrong" as he opened up about what the experience was like for him. To illustrate the points he was making, Rashad showed a video montage of other famous faces' reactions to the tape, including The Game.

"The purpose of doing that was to embarrass him," one voice in the clip can be heard saying, "however, that backfired. When his video leaked, his dreams and everything went up."

Rashad thanked those who took the time to show him love when he was struggling, saying, "I see all the messages and all the positivity. Y'all kept me alive these last couple months."

Elsewhere in his set, the "RIP Young" singer invited his label's new signee Doechii to join him onstage as they performed "Wat U Sed," which appeared on 2021's The House Is Burning.

Audiences obviously loved Rashad's Coachella debut, and now that he's been able to put the leak behind him and embrace his sexuality comfortably in front of the world, it seems like the vocalist has nowhere to go but up from here.

Earlier this month's TDE's Punch spoke out in defence of his friend after another rapper cracked a distasteful joke at his expense – read more about that here, and let us know if you streamed Isaiah Rashad's Coachella set in the comments below.

