Travis Scott is known for being one of the best performers in all of hip-hop, however, he has not been able to take the stage over the last five months as he is still feeling the effects of the Astroworld Fest tragedy. Numerous people died at his festival back in November, and many believe it was his fault for not stopping the show. As a result, Scott has not been invited to upcoming festivals, and it remains to be seen when he will be allowed to come back.

Well, Scott did get a bit of a break on Saturday night as he was invited to an Oscars party in Bel-Air which was attended by some massive names, including Tyga, Venus and Serena Williams, Leonardo DiCaprio, and even Tobey McGuire.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

In the video below, courtesy of TMZ, Scott was even asked to perform during the evening. As you can see, Scott sang a few of his hits, all while offering up his DJ skills. Needless to say, it was a nice little return to form for the artist as he got to perform for the first time since the tragedy. Of course, it wasn't a full-on festival, but it was still at least something.

It remains to be seen if and when Scott will be added to a new festival lineup, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the hip-hop world.

Also, let us know what you thought of his brief performance, in the comments below.

