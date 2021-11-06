It's up and live in Houston as Travis Scott kicked off his Astroworld Festival today (November 5). Day One of the weekend-long festival has already stolen attention from the Kanye West-Drink Champs news cycle as images and videos from Astroworld have begun to make the rounds. Today, Scott hit the stage with several other acts including SZA, Don Toliver, Roddy Ricch, Master P, and Metro Boomin'.

It seems that thousands of people were crowded together as they stormed the merch area of the festival, showing that fans have been excited for Astroworld's return amid the pandemic. Others seemed to gain access in droves as they broke through the festival's barriers and ran from security.



Erika Goldring / Contributor / Getty Images

Ahead of Astroworld opening its doors, Scott delivered two new singles: "Escape Plan" and "Mafia" featuring J. Cole. The songs come as a prequel to the release of Scott's highly-anticipated Utopia project that he has been teasing for some time, and his festival seems to be the turning point toward the album's impending release.

As expected, the Astroworld audience lost its mind when Drake made an appearance and the reunion comes on the heel of Kanye claiming that he sent a group text to Kim Kardashian, Drake, JAY-Z, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, and Pusha-T to tell them that he's worth more than all of them combined. Check out a few moments from Astroworld below.