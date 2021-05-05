Come November, it looks like a lot of people will be popping out at the fest. Tickets to Travis Scott's Astroworld Fest return in Houston went on sale this morning and in less than an hour, every pass was sold out.

The third annual Astroworld Festival has not lost its steam. After taking last year off because of the pandemic, the event is back at NRG Park in Houston. A lineup hasn't even been announced yet but despite the mystery behind who will be performing, tickets sold out almost instantly after they were listed. Mere minutes after it was announced that you could buy tickets, the passes fell out of stock with excited fans scooping up their wristbands and getting ready to rage.

There aren't very many details available regarding the third annual Astroworld Festival but fans are expecting Travis Scott to have new music out before it kicks off on November 5 and 6. He has been teasing his upcoming studio album Utopia for the last year and it's possible that he might be planning to drop it around festival time.

Did you manage to get any tickets to the show? Let us know if you're one of the lucky ones in the comments. We'll keep you posted with more information about the lineup when it's announced. It's time to get your Cacti ready... Astroworld Fest is gonna be a movie.