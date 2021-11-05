There are so many headline-worthy moments from Kanye West's recent appearance on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that you'll probably be reading about this interview for the next few days, but one of the quickest soundbites to take-off has to do with a group text message that Ye claims he sent to JAY-Z, Pusha-T, Drake, his wife Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi, telling them that he has more money than all of them combined.

It's unclear what prompted such a wild comment from Ye, but he's seemingly very proud of making the remark, smiling big when he told the podcast hosts and referring to the move as "legend."



Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

"I'm talking to everyone that in this community, Kid Cudi, Pusha, Drake, JAY-Z, Kim, and Trav. One of the lines that I said that was legend is I said, 'I'm worth more than all of y'all on this text combined,'" said Ye. "That was a what?" responded N.O.R.E., unsure of what he was hearing. "What did you say? I don't know what you just said?" "That was one of the elements of the text," clarified Ye. "This is an intense group chat," reacted N.O.R.E. "But everybody, as soon as I start dropping bars, 'Oh my god, he's in an episode! Oh my god, he needs to go to the hospital! Oh, oh my god!"

We've all seen Kanye go off in group text messages before, so he's probably not lying about this one. The multi-billionaire loves to remind people of his net worth, so it makes complete sense that he would try and get under everyone's skin by telling them he's the richest in their friend group.

Ye also made comments about his feud with Drake, which you can read about here. Additionally, he said that signing Big Sean was the "worst thing" he's ever done in his life.

Check out his full Drink Champs interview below.