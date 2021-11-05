Travis Scott’s New Song “MAFIA” Includes An Unexpected J. Cole Feature

Those who are attending Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival this weekend have a lot to look forward to. The Houston native shared two new tracks today, one of which includes a brief appearance from “Wet Dreamz” hitmaker, J. Cole.

“F*CK IT LET’S START IT UP,” Scott wrote on social media before releasing “ESCAPE PLAN” and “MAFIA.” The former track was first debuted during the “Ok Alright” rapper’s set at Rolling Loud in New York, but the latter is new to the ears of fans.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CV5lgECr1b8



According to Hypebeast, the new song sees production from Jahaan Sweet and Boi-1da. Those with Apple Music can see it performed live on the app, along with the rest of Scott’s setlist tonight at 7 PM PT/10 PM ET.

Although Cole isn’t directly credited, Genius reveals that he assisted on the track’s chorus. “Fuck shit up at the club, shit tucked (Me and my niggas show up, you know it's goin' down)/We be floatin' front to back, back to back, Bentley truck (You know I'ma bring a parade if I fall through this town today),” the pair sings on the chorus.

In the past, the two artists have worked together on “The London” in collaboration with Young Thug, so it’s no surprise that they were able to craft up another banger.

How are you feeling about Travis Scott’s new tracks?

Quotable Lyrics:

Like it thick with a bounce, we all in the count

Wine bottles cost 'bout a couch, you on the way with the wave

Stacks in my pouch, you know it jump at the house

You come with two when it's late, know the brown one is my fav

