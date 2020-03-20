With so much uncertainty in our world right now, we look to one of the things that have always remained constant for us: music. People are spending their quarantine hours differently. Some of us are unpacking that new The Weeknd album carefully. Others are running head-on into large towers of Jenga blocks (shout out to Cardi B). And others are using their free time wisely, being productive and perfecting their trade.

Travis Scott can be counted among that final group. The rapper is well-known for his work with producer Mike Dean, but he's also got skills behind the board too. The H-Town artist took to Instagram to show us all how he's been dealing with all this extra time and it turns out he's being pretty advantageous, boosting his production skills and showing off what he can do.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Chopping up a vocal sample over some boom-bap style drums, Travis Scott looks to be trying out new vibes to record in his home studio.

Before he blew up as an artist, it wasn't uncommon to see Travis' name in the producer credits for other rappers. Nowadays, he's focusing more on his own material, but he's taking this opportunity to revisit his roots.

Are you hoping Travis produces more on his next album?