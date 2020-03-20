We're all affected by this coronavirus-imposed self-quarantine right now. Some of us are spending extra time with our families. Others are overanxious about the uncertainty of everything. Whatever your weekend plans are for the next three days, remember to stay safe, wash your hands, and continue to practice social distancing. Cardi B and Offset are getting very bored of this whole "staying at home" nonsense and they decided to get creative with their time, showing their millions of followers what their night entailed.



Craig Barritt/Getty Images

The usually raunchy couple took to Instagram to reveal how they were spending their evening, building a massive Jenga tower and proceeding to destroy it. While that's the regular protocol, the way in which they approached the ensuing disaster was definitely pretty jokes.

"Day 3," captioned Cardi B on her latest Instagram post, counting the number of days she has spent under quarantine. In the video, she runs head-on into a large tower of Jenga blocks, clearly going a little stir crazy. A Pop Smoke song plays in the background.

With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States growing rapidly by the day, we urge you to take a cue after Cardi B and stay indoors. Have some fun and be a little foolish this weekend.