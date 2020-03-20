The Weeknd Shares Featureless "After Hours," His First Album In Four Years

After delivering one of the most massive album rollouts of the year thus far, The Weekend is finally sharing his highly-anticipated project After Hours. Prior to its public availability, Music Business Weekly reported that After Hours garnered nearly 1 million pre-adds on Apple Music. It isn't surprising, considering that fans of the Grammy Award-winning, platinum-selling artist have been pestering him about releasing a follow-up to his much-talked-about 2016 hit record Starboy.

As we previously reported, The Weeknd holds down After Hours with no features on his 14-track odyssey. We've already received singles "Blinding Lights," "Heartless," and the title track "After Hours," each with its own mini-movie music video. If you tune into the singer's Beats1 show Memento Mori, you'll hear that he's premiering After hours for fans in an epic online listening session that unites music lovers during this time of social distancing.

The singer also dedicated After Hours to one of his most dedicated fans. "RIP LANCE aka XOPODCAST. you were one of the true original backbones of my XO fan base," The Weeknd tweeted on Thursday (March 19). "Can't believe i'm finding out about this today. I'm dedicating After Hours to you, my friend." Give After Hours by The Weeknd a few spins and let us know if the hype was well worth the wait.

Tracklist

1. Alone Again

2 Too Late

3. Hardest to Love

4. Scared to Live

5. Snowchild

6. Escape from L.A.

7. Heartless

8. Faith

9. Blinding Lights

10. In Your Eyes

11. Save Your Tears

12. Repeat After Me (Interlude)

13. After Hours

14. Until I Bleed Out