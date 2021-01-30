Tory Lanez has been shrouded in controversy over the past few months in light of allegations from Megan Thee Stallion, claiming that he shot her in the foot. Since that time, Lanez has received a ton of criticism, while others have continued to support the artist until the court case is fully resolved. At this point, it remains to be seen what will come of the situation although it hasn't stopped Lanez from going out and making more music for those who still rock with him.

In fact, Lanez is gearing up to release a brand new song with the likes of Chris Brown, who has also had his fair share of controversy over the years. Fans seem to be excited by the prospect of these two on a track together, and it should be released soon.

"Me & Bro @chrisbrownofficial GOT A CRAZY ONE #Feels SONG + VISUALS on the Way," Lanez wrote. "#2021OneUmbrella WE NOT PLAYING FAIR."

So far, a release date has not been given for the track although based on the post, it's clear that something will be here sooner rather than later. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest updates.

Rich Fury/Getty Images