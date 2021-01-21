Earlier today, a report spread suggesting that Megan Thee Stallion had dropped the charges against Tory Lanez, a narrative that proceeded to spread at an alarming rate. It wasn't long before the truth came out -- the charges were not, in fact, dropped -- and Megan took to Twitter to share her frustration with the belittlement of her trauma. She also made sure to send a heated warning to Tory, adamantly telling the Canadian rapper that he's "going to jail."

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Now, in the wake of the rise and falling narrative, the ignition of false hope, and the reopening of old wounds, Tory himself used his Twitter page to issue a decidedly neutral statement. "I will continue my 2021 unproblematically," he wrote. "Just wanna make great content for my fans. much love y’all." Though some have indeed turned against Tory, a large contingent of his fanbase has remained loyal, eagerly awaiting the influx of content he's been lining up and promoting on Instagram.

On the other hand, some have been critical of his apparent lack of empathy, citing a recent instance where he appeared to tauntingly share one of Megan's lyrics for reasons unknown. Clearly, there remains plenty of animosity lingering on both sides, and it will only get worse as the following court date -- now set for February 25th -- approaches. For those interested in following this particular case, check out Tory Lanez's response to the false narrative below. Keep an eye out for more developments as they transpire; as it stands, Tory is facing the possibility of up-to twenty-two years of jail time should he be convicted.