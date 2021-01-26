False reports began circulating last week that the legal drama between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez had been put to bed. It didn't take long for those rumors to be disputed by Tory's team, who clarified that the next court date was coming up. However, Tory is fed up with remaining quiet about the case on social media and elsewhere, complaining to the court about the situation.



Following the false reports that Megan Thee Stallion had dropped her case against Tory Lanez, which isn't even possible because she never pressed charges, the rapper took to Twitter to get some things off her chest. "AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED ! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET," she wrote. "Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up." Tory Lanez is particularly peeved that Megan can speak about the case, and even accuse his team of spreading the rumors about the case being dropped, yet he's not able to say a word.

According to TMZ, a new court filing from Tory Lanez has the rapper voicing his frustration over the fact that he's unable to interact with Megan on social media or speak about the case in public. In the docs, Tory reportedly says it's "unfair" that Megan can speak about the shooting and he can't. He's particularly angry about last week's events, in which he reportedly says that "Megan falsely insinuated he and his legal team had something to do with the bogus reports".



The next court date is currently set for February 25.

